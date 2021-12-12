By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For several decades, the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League has given Santa Claus a hand with their "Stuff-A-Store" location and on Sunday, they helped out by delivering gifts collected at the store.
They also had extra help from local athletes.
Boxers from Pittsburgh's 3rd Avenue Gym helped with toy delivery.
The boxers had just returned from the USA National Boxing Championship in Louisana where they all qualified.
Senior team captain Sonny Taylor advanced to the quarterfinals and junior team captain Spoonie James won the national championship at 176 pounds.
James also secured a spot on Team USA and will represent the USA in international competition in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“This was good for everybody, this was good for community relations, but it really, the important part is it’s good for the kids, they get presents they might otherwise not have,” said Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole.