By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Kiski Township Police were called to a domestic incident early on Sunday morning in Vandergrift.
Once they arrived, they learned that 31-year-old Leah Wuchervich had assaulted a man to the point of injury.
As an officer took her into custody, she resisted and attempted to remove the officer's firearm from his holster.
After she had been subdued, she was taken to Armstrong Memorial Hospital in order to receive medical clearance due to being drunk.
While at the hospital, she continued screaming, hurling profanity at the hospital staff.
Once cleared, she was taken to Armstrong County Jail to await arraignment.
Wuchervich is facing changes of disarming a law enforcement officer, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and harassment.