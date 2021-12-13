PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s bike-sharing program is getting a new fleet soon, including e-bikes.

That means more people, even those with limited mobility, can pedal around Pittsburgh.

“Bike trips can be a part of your everyday routine,” said Bike Share Pittsburgh executive director David White.

That’s the major goal of Bike Share Pittsburgh — the non-profit organization that operates the city’s Healthy Ride program — to make transportation equitable, accessible, available and connected.

“We cannot pave our way out of our transportation challenges,” White said.

Mobility hubs will soon be popping up throughout the city at current Healthy Ride bike share stations.

All the bikes will be replaced with new ones, and brand new e-bikes will be among the upgraded fleet to give riders, even those with less mobility, “supercharged” powers.

“There is a sensor that sort of matches the amount of effort you’re putting out as a rider,” White said.

“They’re super fun to ride, they’re just like this very joyful way to get around our city,” White added.

Combined grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the city will fund the new bike equipment at a cost of a little more than $1 million.

The new on-street charging stations will be installed as soon as this month.