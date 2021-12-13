By: John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pandemic travel certainly has been a little tricky the last 18+ months or so, but that hasn’t put the brakes on international flights to and from Pittsburgh.

British Airways on Monday announced the return of its nonstop service between London’s Heathrow International Airport (LHR) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIA).

Travelers have to wait until June 3 to fly direct, but can purchase tickets starting Monday. Flying from Pittsburgh to London can be done now, just with a layover.

A quick look at BritishAirways.com found a June 3 economy fare from PIA to LHR for $745.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, flights will leave Heathrow at 4:45 p.m. local time and land in Pittsburgh at 7:50 p.m. local time, a flight time of approximately eight hours.

The slightly shorter return flights will be scheduled to leave Pittsburgh at 9:50 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:10 a.m. the next morning.

Following a 20-year hiatus, British Airways restored service between the two cities in 2019, which was put back on hold last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve said all along that it’s important that this flight succeeds, and we’re thrilled for a 2022 return during the busy summer travel season,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said.