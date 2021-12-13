By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inflation has hit home as families struggle to cope with rising costs.

A local mother of six is worried about putting food on the table as the cost of groceries, among other things, soar.

“There’s a lot of sleepless nights now because of the worry,” Amber Bond said.

Bond and her husband have six children ranging in ages from 9 months to 14 years old. They both have full-time jobs but still have trouble making ends meet.

Factoring in Christmas for her kids and winter temperatures bringing a higher heating bill, Bond said the family is at a point of financial despair.

“Sometimes we don’t know which bills to pay before the other, and we rob Peter to pay Paul,” the mother said.

Grocery prices are where Bond said her family is feeling the pinch. She said her weekly grocery bill is between $450-$550, depending on coupons and sales at the store. Getting a small roast costs $30, and she needs three to feed her family. And that is just one meal.

“My son can eat like a grown man. He’s 6 foot tall and he looks like a man,” Bond said. “I tell him jokingly but it’s not, you might want to save some for another day. And snacks and everything. It worries me. If things keep going up, what am I going to do?”

Bond said because of inflation this year, her kids won’t have the Christmas they are used to.

“I know that’s not part of how Christmas is and I tried to establish that with my kids, but they’re kids and they don’t understand that,” Bond said. “They don’t understand and that breaks your heart as a parent.”

Bond said she can find good in her situation. She said she has health, some wealth and a roof over their heads.