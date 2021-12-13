HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
Keith Smith's death came one week after he received his first dose of the drug.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man whose wife fought UPMC in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin has died.

Keith Smith’s death on Sunday came one week after he received his first dose of the drug.

A York County judge did not force UPMC to treat Smith with ivermectin but did allow his wife to bring in an independent physician to administer it.

He received two doses before his condition worsened and the doctor put a stop to the treatment.