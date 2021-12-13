HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
Filed Under:Devin Johnson, Drug Bust, Lawrence County, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man is behind bars following a drug bust that took place over the weekend in New Castle.

According to the New Castle Police, Devin Johnson was arrested Sunday after a search warrant was executed at a home along South Jefferson Street.

Police say the search warrant was executed by a number of law enforcement organizations.

During the search, officers found heroin, a shotgun, a scale, four cell phones, cash, and a surveillance DVR.

(Photo Credit: New Castle Police Department)

Police say Johnson is facing drug and weapons charges and has been taken to the Lawrence County Jail.