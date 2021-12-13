By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in North Huntingdon was found running and yelling for help after jumping out of a vehicle to escape, police said.

The 17-year-old told police three to four men came into the home through the basement door Friday and demanded “the package” or “the money” at gunpoint. One of the men struck the teen in the head with a pistol, the criminal complaint said. The teen was then kidnapped, held in a home in Duquesne until the next morning, police said.

“It was planned. One male did enter the home, locate the juvenile, take the juvenile at gunpoint to the basement, where additional males were let into the basement,” said North Huntingdon police detective Mark Hamilton.

West Mifflin police found the 17-year-old running and yelling for help on Saturday. The victim was able to escape on Route 837 while being moved to a different location.

Three people are facing charges in the alleged kidnapping: 28-year-old James Maskil, 39-year-old Karrar Helali and 22-year-old Cameron Bessent. Maskil and Helali are currently in the Westmoreland County Jail, but police are still looking for Bessent, who is known to frequent McKeesport, West Mifflin and Duquesne.

North Huntingdon Chief Robert Rizzo stressed the alleged kidnapping was an isolated incident and the teen knew one or more of the suspects.

“North Huntingdon police and chief Rizzo want to thank Elizabeth, McKeesport and West Mifflin police for the assistance and other officers in North Huntingdon because this was an absolute team effort,” said Hamilton.

Police said they’re still working to identify the other men involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-863-8800.