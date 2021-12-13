HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Clairton police officers are conducting a prescheduled search of the Clairton Education Center for drugs and guns at this hour.

Several police K-9 units from the City of Pittsburgh are assisting in the search.

The school will remain on a soft lockdown during the search, which a school representative described to KDKA-TV as “routine.”

Officers and the police dogs also will be searching outside the school as well, including surrounding streets and alleys.

Last week, the buildings were placed on lockdown after reports of three males in possession of firearms. Officers later found two guns behind one of the buildings there. Two boys, ages 14 and 17, are being charged as  juveniles.