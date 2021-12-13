By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.
The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older.
There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534.
