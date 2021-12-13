HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

READ MORE: River Road Reopens After Train Derails In Baldwin

Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.

The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older.

READ MORE: British Airways To Bring Back Nonstop Service From Pittsburgh To London

There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534.

MORE NEWS: School Districts Begin Updating Mask Guidance In Wake Of Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Decision

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: