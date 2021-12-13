By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KDKA) – Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have been deployed to Kentucky to help in response and recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes left dozens dead.

The task force is one of 28 teams that makes up the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System. They’ll coordinate all Urban Search and Rescue assets deployed to the state as more than 100 people are still unaccounted for.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”

Brother’s Brother is providing support to food banks in hard-hit communities and sending a wide variety of supplies to affected areas.

The Salvation Army also has four units from Pennsylvania in Arkansas and Kentucky to evaluate damage with more crews en route.

Amy Wadas will have more on the efforts to help in Kentucky on KDKA Evening News.