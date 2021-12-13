PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s!

High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50.

Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing.

Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which will brightly be shining in the sky.

After the Moon sets early Tuesday morning, (3:12am in Pittsburgh), the sky will become dark enough to see these Geminid meteors until dawn. While perfect conditions could yield 150 meteor sightings an hour in optimal conditions, it would be more realistic to expect around 50-60.

To see these, find a dark spot away from light pollution. Give your eyes a while to adjust to the darkness. While the Geminid meteors seem to radiate from the constellation Gemini, they can be seen in any part of the sky, so just look up. You do not need special equipment to see them either!

Now, the peak is Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the Geminids are visible a few days before and after, so if you’re outside, look up!

High pressure breaks down late Tuesday and ahead of a cold front a few rain showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday will be the warmest of the week with highs nearly 20 degrees above normal and lows in the upper 40s!

Still not much snow for December with only 0.1″ and just over 1.41″ of rainfall. Temperatures are 3.4 degrees above normal for the month so far and will continue to be above normal!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.