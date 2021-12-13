HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No injuries were reported from the derailment and no threats or hazards impacted the public.
Filed Under:Baldwin Borough, Local News, Local TV, River Road, Train Derailment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — One day after a train derailment prompted a road closure, River Road has reopened to traffic.

A Norfolk Southern train overturned early Sunday morning.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire/Facebook)

As a result, River Road was closed between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road while cleanup operations were underway.

The road opened around noon Monday, but clean-up operations will continue for the rest of the week, the borough said. Motorists are asked to use caution because heavy machinery will be entering and exiting the road.

MORE NEWS: Train Derails In Baldwin Borough

No injuries were reported from the derailment and no threats or hazards impacted the public.