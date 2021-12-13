By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — One day after a train derailment prompted a road closure, River Road has reopened to traffic.
A Norfolk Southern train overturned early Sunday morning.
As a result, River Road was closed between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road while cleanup operations were underway.
The road opened around noon Monday, but clean-up operations will continue for the rest of the week, the borough said. Motorists are asked to use caution because heavy machinery will be entering and exiting the road.
No injuries were reported from the derailment and no threats or hazards impacted the public.