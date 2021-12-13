HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager.

READ MORE: Mt. Lebanon Residents Upset Over Proposed Townhouse Development

(Photo Credit: State Police)

READ MORE: Police: Teen Kidnapped At Gunpoint From North Huntingdon Home

Authorities said 15-year-old Trinity Desmond was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans or gray sweatpants, and black sandals.

MORE NEWS: 2 Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Members Deployed To Kentucky For Search And Recovery Efforts

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 724-284-8100.