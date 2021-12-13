By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager.
Authorities said 15-year-old Trinity Desmond was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans or gray sweatpants, and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 724-284-8100.
MISSING: Trinity DESMOND 15YO Last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans or gray sweatpants, black sandals. Anyone with info is asked to contact PSP Butler 724-284-8100. pic.twitter.com/8E5dPs7E0u
— Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) December 13, 2021