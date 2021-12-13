By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT is outside a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood for a possible barricade situation following a shooting, authorities said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT is on the 6400 block of Shetland Street on Monday night.
ALERT:
SWAT is on scene outside a residence in the 6400 block of Shetland Street for a possible barricade situation following a shooting.
Updates will be provided when information is available. pic.twitter.com/AlM7Sf8HBT
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 14, 2021
Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting or if there were any arrests so far.
