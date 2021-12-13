HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT is outside a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood for a possible barricade situation following a shooting, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT is on the 6400 block of Shetland Street on Monday night.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting or if there were any arrests so far.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.