By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Most kids want the newest toy or game for Christmas, but a boy in Washington County says all he wants is to make others happy.
On Sunday, Colby Jeffery was collecting donations for Toys for Tots in Washington for the 8th year in a row.
Colby started the toy drive when he was in 1st grade, and works on it all year long.
At Sunday’s event, Colby helped fill a box truck with toys to donate, getting help from some businesses and organizations in Washington County.