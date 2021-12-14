By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable.
The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older.
There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540.
