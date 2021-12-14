By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An employee in the Elizabeth Forward School District has been suspended after the district received a complaint.
The district’s superintendent, Todd Keruskin, announced Tuesday in a letter to families that the employee has been suspended pending a police investigation. The district did not say who the employee was or what the complaint was.
"The District takes the safety of all students and staff very seriously. These investigations take time and we will keep the community informed when new information comes to light," Keruskin said.
