HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Authorities said the man put the money in a green duffle bag and fled on foot.
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Family Dollar, Frankstown Avenue, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a store was robbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the Family Dollar store on Frankstown Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of an armed robbery.

An employee said a man threatened her with a pistol and stole about $700 from the two registers. Authorities said the man put the money in a green duffle bag and fled on foot.

The employee was not injured. There have been no arrests.