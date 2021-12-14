By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a store was robbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the Family Dollar store on Frankstown Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of an armed robbery.
ARMED ROBBERY: Pittsburgh police are at the Family Dollar on Frankstown Ave. in Homewood. An employee tells me a suspect came in and held her at gunpoint before taking off with money from the register. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UXMtv6ZhAi
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 14, 2021
An employee said a man threatened her with a pistol and stole about $700 from the two registers. Authorities said the man put the money in a green duffle bag and fled on foot.
The employee was not injured. There have been no arrests.