By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Kiski Township Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: Kiski Township Police)

Damian Day is considered in danger after leaving his home in Kiski Township on Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m., authorities said. He left in a silver 1994 Honda Civic and is believed to be traveling toward Indiana, Pennsylvania.

He is 6 foot tall with long blonde hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kiski Township police at 724-478-3357.