By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Kiski Township Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.READ MORE: Shots Fired Outside Walmart In Waterworks Shopping Plaza In Pittsburgh
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Man Who Stole $700 During Armed Robbery Of Family Dollar Store
Damian Day is considered in danger after leaving his home in Kiski Township on Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m., authorities said. He left in a silver 1994 Honda Civic and is believed to be traveling toward Indiana, Pennsylvania.
He is 6 foot tall with long blonde hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark hoodie.MORE NEWS: Contractor Injured After Falling 40 Feet At Valley High School
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kiski Township police at 724-478-3357.