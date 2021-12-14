By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children has pleaded guilty.

Krisinda Bright entered a plea agreement on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said. She will serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The DA’s office dropped its death penalty request after Bright entered into the plea agreement.

Bright is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady in February.

She told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She told police she then went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger.

According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer.