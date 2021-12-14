By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh could be getting six new city parks spanning over 300 acres.READ MORE: Free Care Fund: Kendra Ready To Follow Her Dreams After Life-Saving Transplant Surgery At Children's Hospital
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Peduto and the Department of City Planning are submitting legislation to designate certain greenways and other adjacent vacant properties as park space.READ MORE: Krisinda Bright, Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing 2 Children, Pleads Guilty
The six new parks will span the following neighborhoods: Allentown, Beechview, Brookline, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Hill District, Mount Washington, Overbrook, Polish Hill and South Side Slopes.
“We are dedicated to building a system of parks and greenways that advance stewardship, equity, and our economy,” said Peduto in a press release. “This legislation provides Pittsburghers with access to natural and historic assets, places to play and celebrate, and opportunities to be active and healthy.”MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Not Yet Considering Indoor Dining COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement
City Council will vote on the legislation Tuesday, then it’ll go back to Peduto for his signature.