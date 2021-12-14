By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.
Montrez Blanks is facing charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide and gun violations in connection with the shooting.
He’s accused of shooting a 54-year-old man in the head at an apartment in the 700 block of Wood Street on Dec. 6, leaving him in critical condition.
Blanks was arrested by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad on Tuesday. He’ll be lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.
There’s been no update on the victim’s condition.