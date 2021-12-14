WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote today on a contempt resolution against Mark Meadows.

Just hours ago, the House Select Committee voted in favor of recommending Meadows be found in contempt of Congress.

During the hearing on Monday night, the nation learned some revealing information that unfolded during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The committee had some strong words about Meadows, saying “whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now.” The committee then voted 9-0 to move forward with criminal charges against him.

It was last week when Meadows declined to appear for a deposition. The House panel released a lengthy report, including questions many lawmakers have about the thousands of emails and text messages Meadows provided to the committee before he ended his cooperation.

Meanwhile, some of those documents that the panel didn’t release include Meadows’ work in trying to help former President Trump overturn his defeat in the presidential election, as well as the many messages he had with others while the violent attack on the Capitol was happening.

First, Donald Trump, Jr. messaged Meadows saying “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Another text message came from Fox News host Sean Hannity, saying “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?”

And Fox News host Laura Ingraham messaged Meadows saying “Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Some of the questions for Meadows by the panel include whether or not former President Trump was involved in the discussions regarding the response of the National Guard. Some of the documents that were provided by him include an email that he sent to an unidentified person, saying that the National Guard would be present to protect “pro-Trump people” and that more would be available.

Today’s expected vote by the full U.S. House is the last step before sending the contempt referral to the Department of Justice.

Meadows is suing the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to block the committee’s subpoenas.