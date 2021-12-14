PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Philadelphia will require people to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine to dine or drink indoors.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor said the county health department would most likely be the lead on creating a similar policy in Pittsburgh.

“But we can obviously encourage that to happen if that’s the will of the body of council. We’ve written letters to the governor about certain restrictions in the past,” he said before Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Right now, restaurant organizations are waiting to see how the mandate plays out. They just want to make sure establishments stay open.

“We want to make sure the bartenders, waiters and waitresses are getting those good tips during this holiday season,” Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association Executive Director Chuck Moran said.

The concern they have right now is people are divided on the idea of enforcing a vaccine mandate. They worry for workers who have to enforce any mandate.

“Our fear is with the population that won’t accept it and the possible anger they may display toward our members and toward the waiters and waitress when you need this mandate,” Moran said over Zoom.

At this point, the county said it’s not considering a mandate like this. Councilman O’Connor said the council will look at how effective it is in other cities.

“If Philly does it and other cities start doing it, and that becomes the norm, I don’t know why Pittsburgh wouldn’t look at that,” Councilman O’Connor said.

They will be looking to see if this can reduce cases and get more people to be vaccinated.