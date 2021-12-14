PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week.

We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December.

This is the warmest start to the month since 2015.

Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s.

The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again.

It will be sunny with light winds out of the east. High temperatures bump up to near 60 on Wednesday behind a morning warm front that slides through our region. Places north of Pittsburgh will have a chance to see a spot rain shower or two. Wednesday morning lows will likely drop into the mid to low 30s.

Rain chances will be a tick higher on Thursday as a cold front rolls through during the afternoon to evening hours.

While you may hear a low rumble of thunder, anything more than that is unlikely. Thursday highs should hit the mid 60s and it will be breezy through the day. Winds won’t be too bad behind the cold front this time.

More rain arrives late Friday evening. Rain totals on Saturday will likely top a half inch region wide.

Temperatures will remain mild both days with highs in the 50s both days and morning lows just falling to near 40 degrees due to cloud cover.

