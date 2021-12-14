By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid leave and four students are facing disciplinary action after an altercation.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the district said.

A student tells me there was a fight between a security guard and a student over a chicken nugget in the lunch room. This information has not been confirmed by district officials. — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 14, 2021

The fight involved four students and a staff member, according to a school official.

The employee was placed on leave pending the investigation’s outcome, the district said, and the students will be disciplined in line with the student code of conduct.

Calling it a personnel matter, the district’s spokesperson wouldn’t release more information, but a student told KDKA’s Erika Stanish the fight happened in the lunchroom over a chicken nugget.

