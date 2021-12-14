By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing into a dump truck in Indiana County Tuesday morning, police said.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Gets $17M In Federal Money To Promote Statewide Tourism
Troopers said the 82-year-old woman tried to merge onto Route 422 from the South Sixth Street exit ramp just before 9:30 a.m., heading straight towards a dump truck.
The dump truck driver swerved to miss her, police said, but collided with her sedan nearly head on.READ MORE: Man Found Dead, Mother Taken To Hospital After Police Find Extreme Hoarding Conditions
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, a 78-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital. Police said she’s expected to survive.
The dump truck driver wasn’t injured.MORE NEWS: Josh Shapiro, Candidate For Governor, To Endorse Local State Rep. For Lieutenant Governor
The 82-year-old woman wasn’t identified by police.