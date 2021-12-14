HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two businesses.

The Dippn Pot in East Liberty and Poppa’s on Monticello Street in Homewood were ordered to close.

The Health Department ordered a cease and desist to the Dippn Pot for selling prepared foods without a valid health permit. The business was operating online and doing take-out orders, the department said.

Poppa’s was closed after the department said it was operating as a food facility without a valid health permit.

When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.