By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a vehicle was shot up in the parking lot on Tuesday, but no one was injured. There was a person in the backseat of the vehicle who was waiting for a relative inside the store, Hissrich said.

Officials said the person in the vehicle had no connection to the suspects in this incident.

The Public Safety director said four suspects were involved. He said the four were inside the store, came outside to the parking lot, and that is when the shooting happened.

He said three fled and one was possibly inside the store. A tactical team cleared the Walmart, and no suspects were found, authorities said.

A witness told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso over the phone that she heard gunshots at around 5:30 p.m. after she saw two men arguing outside the store.

The witness said that is when the store started evacuating customers. The store is currently closed.

“It was like clap clap clap, it was like cement bags hitting a marble floor,” another witness, Chuck Foster, said.

“It was commotion before that, and then clearly loud pops,” he added.

Public Safety said the investigation has been turned over to the Crime Scene Unit.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.