By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – More than a dozen dealers are facing charges after a drug sweep in Indiana County, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Nine of the 15 suspects were taken into custody while the other six are still at large, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said.

The alleged dealers are facing charges for selling drugs like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and meth. Some turned themselves in while others were arrested on warrants and two were already in jail, the DA said.

“Our County Drug Task Force spends a great deal of time gathering intelligence from a variety of sources, investigating targets throughout Indiana County, cultivating confidential informants and building strong cases against drug dealers,” said District Attorney Bob Manzi.

“The investigation and charging of defendants are only the first steps. Our ultimate goal is that the drug dealers who sell their poison in our community are convicted and serve lengthy sentences in state prison.”

Manzi said the county has been conducted drug sweeps over the past two years in partnership with local law enforcement.

Imani Deans-Baker, Lisa Saxfield, David Hill, Tajai Mebane, Austin Thomas and Sista Gamble are still wanted on felony warrants. Anyone with information is asked to call police, the sheriff’s office or the DA’s office.