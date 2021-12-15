By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 575 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 372 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable.
Twenty-three of the new deaths come from an import of data from the state. Four were in November and 21 were in December. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and 22 were 65 or older.
There have been 9,867 total hospitalizations and 160,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,565.
