PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network said its payroll system was hit by a ransomware attack.
Earlier this week, Ultimate Kronos Group — a human resources management company — notified its clients that there was a ransomware security breach. Allegheny Health Network uses the company for its payroll, scheduling and other services.
AHN and Highmark Health activated their cyber team to close the program and assess the damage.
AHN said it is doing everything it can to make sure everyone gets paid on time.