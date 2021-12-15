By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent said he’s getting police and lawyers involved after receiving threats over the district’s masking policy.

The state Supreme Court tossed the Wolf administration’s school mask mandate last week, turning control back to local school boards. The Baldwin-Whitehall School District decided to keep a face mask requirement in place.

While Superintendent Randal Lutz said the majority of responses to the decision were respectful even if they were in disagreement, some people have threatened him.

Lutz said he’s contacted police and legal representation, stressing that the district takes all threats seriously.

“Concerning the question of my integrity or operating the District with some level of ulterior motive, let me be perfectly clear. I do have an agenda. I have consistently shared it with everyone. My motivation is to keep our schools open and maintain the health of our students and staff. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Lutz said in an email to families Thursday.

School officials will continue to evaluate the situation and see if any actions may be necessary, Lutz said.