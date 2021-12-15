By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a hit list was found at Canon-McMillan High School.
The Canon-McMillan School District told families in an email Tuesday afternoon that police were notified after students found a hit list at the high school.
North Strabane Township police talked to the student who allegedly made the list and the kids and parents who were on it.
Charges could be filed, but police are still looking through evidence, the chief said.
The district said disciplinary actions were taken against the student but didn’t say what that included. It commended students who found the list and immediately reported it to an adult.
"Please always remember that school counselors are available to talk to any student who may need to speak to someone," the district said in its email.
