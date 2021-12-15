By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Charges have now been filed in connection to a 5-year-old’s death in Penn Hills.

13-year-old Keegan McGivern is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators originally believed Connor Wolfe was shot and killed by a 6-year-old sibling.

Last month, the three children were left unsupervised in a bedroom with easy access to the gun.

However, on Tuesday, McGivern was brought to Allegheny County Police Headquarters to speak with investigators.

McGivern told investigators that he became angry with his siblings for jumping on the bed in their home and went to his father’s bedroom to get his father’s gun in an attempt to

He told them he believed the safety was on when he pointed the gun at Wolfe and pulled the trigger.

As a result, he shot Wolfe in the face.

Wolfe was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.