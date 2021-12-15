HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes, Rania’s Catering

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rania Harris has a sweet recipe perfect for the holiday season!

(Photo: PTL)

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 575 New Cases, 25 More Deaths

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 (of a 15 ounce) Essential Everyday Refrigerated Pie Crust (1 crust)
  • 3/4 cup Essential Everyday Light Corn Syrup
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed Essential Everyday Light Brown Sugar
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons melted, Essential Everyday Butter
  • 1 teaspoon Essential Everyday Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 cup crushed Essential Everyday Oats and Honey Crunchy Granola Bars (2 pouches)
  • 1 cup Essential Everyday Pecan Halves
  • 1/2 cup Essential Everyday Sweetened Dried Cranberries

Directions:

READ MORE: Police, Medical Examiner Investigate Report Of Remains Found In Penn Hills

Prepare pie crust according to package directions; do not bake.

In large mixing bowl, combine corn syrup, sugar, eggs, melted butter and cinnamon; whisk until well combined. Stir in remaining ingredients.

MORE NEWS: 15 Drug Dealers Facing Charges In Indiana County Bust

Transfer to prepared pie crust. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven 45-50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely; store in refrigerator.