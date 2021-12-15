PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rania Harris has a sweet recipe perfect for the holiday season!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 (of a 15 ounce) Essential Everyday Refrigerated Pie Crust (1 crust)
- 3/4 cup Essential Everyday Light Corn Syrup
- 1/2 cup firmly packed Essential Everyday Light Brown Sugar
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons melted, Essential Everyday Butter
- 1 teaspoon Essential Everyday Ground Cinnamon
- 1 cup crushed Essential Everyday Oats and Honey Crunchy Granola Bars (2 pouches)
- 1 cup Essential Everyday Pecan Halves
- 1/2 cup Essential Everyday Sweetened Dried Cranberries
Prepare pie crust according to package directions; do not bake.
In large mixing bowl, combine corn syrup, sugar, eggs, melted butter and cinnamon; whisk until well combined. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Transfer to prepared pie crust. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven 45-50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely; store in refrigerator.