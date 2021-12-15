By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hobby Lobby has announced it is increasing its minimum wage for full-time employees to $18.50 per hour.
The company announced the news on Tuesday. The new pay rate will go into effect on January 1, 2022.
Hobby Lobby says it was “one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage.”
Last year, the company raised it’s minimum wage for full-time employees from $15 to $17.
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates over 950 retail stores.
They operate stores in the Pittsburgh area in West Mifflin, Robinson, Uniontown, and Washington.