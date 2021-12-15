PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are in the middle of the holiday season, which means this is a busy time for stores where many families are out shopping.

Last evening, a frightening scene took place outside of the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall near Aspinwall.

Shots were fired and right now police are searching for the four suspects involved.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the incident occurred outside the store where a vehicle with a man in the back seat was hit by numerous gunshots. Police say they were waiting for a relative who was in the store. Luckily, the man did not get hit, but the vehicle sustained damage.

“There was one individual sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, and how he escaped is what I’d consider a miracle,” said Public Safety Director, Wendell Hissrich.

The SWAT team was eventually called in and they searched the store inside and out, from the roof to the ground.

Police believe the shots were fired because of a domestic situation and that the person inside the vehicle did not know any of the suspects.

Around 100 customers were inside Walmart at the time, along with dozens of employees. We spoke to some people who were there.

“We just heard bang, bang, get out. Again, I thought it was a fistfight you start to put it together as you are running out of there,” said Chuck Foster.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Police say one woman who was running out of the store was checked out. Police are reviewing surveillance video, talking to witnesses, and working to gather as much evidence as possible. They ask, if you know anything, to reach out to them.