PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — LeBron James had Penguins fans talking on Wednesday.
The Lakers star was spotted wearing a Mario Lemieux jersey before his team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles’ verified Twitter account shared an image of James leaving the team hotel wearing the jersey.
“LeMagnifique,” the Lakers posted to Twitter.

The choice of the jersey was seemingly not random, as the NBA superstar now has ties to the Penguins and Lemieux, the former owner of the team.
The hockey team's new owner is Fenway Sports Group, and John Henry is the principal owner of FSG. James is among the group's celebrity investors.
James is also part-owner of baseball’s Boston Red Sox, the English Premier League’s Liverpool FC and Roush Fenway Racing.