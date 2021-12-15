HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A controversial subpoena for voter data that targets 9 million Pennsylvanians will go before a Commonwealth Court today.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro will argue this subpoena violates Pennsylvanians right to their personal information.

The subpoena is for voter’s information including partial social security numbers and drivers license numbers.

All of this information would be used in an audit of the 2020 Election.

High ranking state Republicans like Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman say the audit is to restore faith in the voting process.

Shapiro says state GOP leaders crossed a legal line in by voting to subpoena personal information.

Members of the State Senate said they need this information to verify the validity of people who voted.

The Pennsylvania Capital Star reports this information would go to a third party company as part of the audit.

It says the company would be Sage Envoy out of Iowa, which reportedly has no experience auditing elections.

A.G. Shapiro argues there is no reason for the subpoena.

“The right to keep personal information private is guaranteed by our state constitution and has been recognized repeatedly by out state Supreme Court,” A.G. Shapiro said.

“The Republican subpoena violates private personal data without a legit justifiable legislative purpose,” Shapiro said.

The Post-Gazette reports the ACLU said giving a third party access to this kind of information allows for identity theft, financial fraud, and even to disrupt elections.

This will all go before a Commonwealth Court at 2 pm.