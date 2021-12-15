By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – If you're still in need of a Christmas tree, there are free trees available in Homestead.
The Salvation Army and Steel Valley Worship and Service Center are giving away trees at no cost.
The trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
They will be located in a parking lot on 9th Avenue between 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.