By:KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, the Steelers were huddled for the holidays.
Several players teamed up with Convoy Of Hope to make the winter season brighter for local families.
500 packages of winter supplies were delivered to a dozen community organizations, complete with winter clothes, toys, groceries, and health resource kits.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’s glad, despite being injured and out of the lineup, he can be part of community events such as this one.
"I'm super excited, I think this Thursday I'm doing gingerbread houses with little kids in elementary [school], it's just really nice," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm not playing, but I can be out in the community more."
The players dropped off packages at Jeremiah’s Place in Larimer and will continue delivering packages on Wednesday.