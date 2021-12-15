HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jeremiah's Place, JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By:KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, the Steelers were huddled for the holidays.

READ MORE: Chase Claypool: Steelers WR Getting Dragged On Twitter For Late-Drive Celebration

Several players teamed up with Convoy Of Hope to make the winter season brighter for local families.

500 packages of winter supplies were delivered to a dozen community organizations, complete with winter clothes, toys, groceries, and health resource kits.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers' Comeback Comes Up Short In Loss To Minnesota Vikings

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’s glad, despite being injured and out of the lineup, he can be part of community events such as this one.

“I’m super excited, I think this Thursday I’m doing gingerbread houses with little kids in elementary [school], it’s just really nice,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m not playing, but I can be out in the community more.”

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt Ruled Out Against Vikings With Groin Injury

The players dropped off packages at Jeremiah’s Place in Larimer and will continue delivering packages on Wednesday.