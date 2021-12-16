PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP/KDKA) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago on Saturday, October 16.

They had been working on constructing an orphanage and were leaving the site when they were abducted.

The group let go of three hostages back in early December.

And before today, five had been freed in earlier releases.

(TM and © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)