By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A slippery surprise was found inside the walls of a Target men’s bathroom this past weekend.READ MORE: Moon Area School District Making Masks Optional
The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh got a call from Aliquippa that six Dekay’s brown snakes were found in the walls of the men’s bathroom.READ MORE: Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Asks Police To Investigate Threats Against Him Over Mask Mandate
Once they came to pick up the snakes, they found they were healthy and active.
The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh will be “overwintering” them until about mid-April so they can make their mating season which is late March through May.MORE NEWS: 3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fayette County
Dekay’s brown snakes are harmless and primarily eat earthworms and slugs and grow to about 19-inches.