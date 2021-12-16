By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash in Monroeville.
32-year-old Thomas Risko died at a local hospital after being hit by a driver at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Coffey Street in August.
According to police paperwork, Cody Riggins admitted to officers at the scene that he had been drinking and failed a field sobriety test.
Riggins later admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana throughout the day of the crash.
Riggins is facing charges of Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under The Influence, Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI, and traffic violations.