By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) –
It’s nothing but a number for Ed Higinbotham.
For yet another year, the 95-year-old has made and donated hundreds of wooden toys to make sure children across the Commonwealth have something to play with during the Christmas holiday.

At 95 Ed’s still at it! We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed. pic.twitter.com/1R9lGCLqIn
— Trooper Forrest Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 16, 2021
Higinbotham has been making toys for children, including tractors, trucks, and more since the 1980s.
He spoke with KDKA’s Ross Guidotti in 2019 and when asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child’s Christmas, he said, “I could almost cry, to be honest with you.”
This year, state police picked up 300 wooden toys for donation.