By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement is on the scene of an incident in Greene County.

Crews have been on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday.

According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team has surrounded a home, and officers can be heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence.

Police have not released any information about what is happening or why they responded.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.