By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement is on the scene of an incident in Greene County.
Crews have been on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday.
According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team has surrounded a home, and officers can be heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence.
A command center has been set up. You can see police with armored vehicles. No info has been released yet to what’s happening. PSP can be heard on a loud speaker trying to communicate with someone inside a home on Bayard Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nqOizSo1UM
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 16, 2021
Police have not released any information about what is happening or why they responded.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.