WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Cheers to 125 years, Kennywood!

Earlier this year, the park announced they would be bringing back the historic Kangaroo for next season but that won’t be all park-goers will get to experience when they return to the park in 2022.

The park unveiled a multi-million dollar improvement project on Thursday, saying there will be renovations and a lineup of special events unlike anything Kennywood has seen since its founding in 1989.

A few renderings of what Kennywood will look like next year! They say it’s a facelift to the park. Expect an expanded season, longer hours and night rides. I’ll have the full details on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZbnaBnZaYw — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) December 16, 2021

The park shared concept renderings of areas slated for makeovers, including the iconic main gate and entrance plaza. Food stands will also get a new look, and there will be a redesigned Beer Garden area.

Crews are currently repainting the Phantom’s Revenge and Thunderbolt roller coasters, and they’ll tackle the Jack Rabbit and Racer next.

The park will also have expanded hours and an expanded season and guests can also expect night rides.

More information about the 125th anniversary can be found here.

KDKA’s Bryant Reed will have details on KDKA News at Noon!