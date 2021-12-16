By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two PNC branches in Pennsylvania are among the 18 scheduled to close in eight states, according to a report.

The Pittsburgh Business Times on Thursday cited regulatory findings indicating the closures are expected to happen in March.

The Millvale location is expected to be consolidated with the Shaler Plaza branch at 880 Butler Street nearby.

The other Pennsylvania location is in Blue Bell, near Philadelphia.

Branches also are expected to close in Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, Illinois and Georgia, the Business Times reported.

According to an April report on BankingJournal.ABA.com, approximately 3,400 bank branches closed across the country, and 1,000 news ones opened.

“There are many reasons for branch closures including industry consolidation, lack of demand and (perhaps most significantly) the growing use of mobile and online banking which has only increased during the pandemic,” the report said.